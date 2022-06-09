Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool confirm Origi exit

Liverpool forward Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday as they released a list of players retained for next season's Premier League. Origi played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and he leaves the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:11 IST
Divock Origi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Liverpool forward Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday as they released a list of players retained for next season's Premier League. Origi played a key role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and he leaves the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances. The 27-year-old has been linked in media reports with a move to AC Milan.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, who was at fault for two goals when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, will also leave the club when his deal expires this month. Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn, the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, will also depart.

