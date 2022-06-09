La Liga: Valencia appoint Gennaro Gattuso as head coach for next two seasons

Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Gennaro Gattuso who will become the first-team coach of Valencia CF for the next two seasons until June 30, 2024. Gennaro Gattuso joins the La Liga club following an extensive career both as a player and as a coach. After hanging up the boots, he started his coaching career in 2012 coaching teams like AC Milan and SSC Napoli, with whom he won the Coppa Italia in 2020.

The 44-year-old has been without a club since May 2021 when he left Napoli. Former Italy midfielder had been named Fiorentina manager last summer but parted company with the club before his official start date. Gattuso replaces Jose Bordalas at Valencia who was sacked on Friday. The six-time Spanish champions Valencia finished ninth in La Liga in 2021-22.

Gennaro Gattuso played a crucial role in the success of both AC Milan and Italy in the early 2000s. The midfielder alongside Andrea Pirlo, formed a great partnership, both at the club and international level, play a key part in Italy's 2006 World Cup win and the Rossoneri's success in domestic and European competitions. In his career, the Corigliano Calabro-born footballer made a name for himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. (ANI)

