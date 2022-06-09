Left Menu

Pranavi shoots six-under to lead by eight shots in 7th leg of Hero WPGT

With 11-under 133 Pranavi is now eight shots ahead of Jahanvi, who had two more birdies on the back nine for a 69, which was the second best card of the day along with that of amateur Heena Kang 77-69.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:33 IST
Pranavi shoots six-under to lead by eight shots in 7th leg of Hero WPGT
  • Country:
  • India

Pranavi Urs shot a fine six-under in the second round to take a eight-shot lead in the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour here on Thursday. The 18-year-old Mysore golfer, who has two wins this season, went one better than the first round as she added six-under 66 to her first round card of five-under 67.

Her cards of 67-66 with 15 birdies against two bogeys and a double, indicated that she has fully recovered from the muscle tear that forced her to withdraw in the first round of the trials for the Asian Games, which have now been postponed to next year. A year earlier, she had a wrist injury that forced to her take time off from golf.

Leading Jahanvi Bakshi by five shots after the first round, Pranavi birdied third and ninth on the front nine at the Prestige Golfshire course and turned in two-under, as Jahanvi had two birdies and a bogey. On the back nine, Pranavi dropped her only shot on the Par-4 12th, but then in the next six holes she found five birdies including four on the trot from 15th to 18th for a superb 66. With 11-under 133 Pranavi is now eight shots ahead of Jahanvi, who had two more birdies on the back nine for a 69, which was the second best card of the day along with that of amateur Heena Kang (77-69). Jahanvi is three-under 141 with 72-69.

Asmitha Sathish, who shot the first day's second best score of 70, was even par in the second round with two bogeys, both on Par-5s, and two birdies on Par-4 8th and Par-3 17th. Asmitha was third, nine shots behind Pranavi.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs (71-72) was lying fourth while Siddhi Kapoor (72-72) at fifth.

Kang, Jyotsana Singh (72-74), Ridhima Dilawari (72-74) and Neha Tripathi (72-74) were Tied-sixth at two-over 146. Durga Nittur (76-72) and Trimann Saluja (73-75) were tied 10th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022