Soccer-Dai on target as Shenzhen down Tianjin to claim second win

Henrique Dourado put Henan in front in the fifth minute and, although Jin Jingdao levelled for Hao Wei's side, Karanga and Adrian Mierzejewski were on target to give Henan a two-goal halftime lead. Shi Ke's sending off four minutes into the second half left Shandong with an uphill battle and Karanga struck again 11 minutes from time to put the result beyond doubt.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:14 IST
Shenzhen FC notched up a second straight win in the Chinese Super League on Thursday as goals from Dai Wai-tsun and Pei Shuain earned Lee Jang-soo's side a 2-1 win over Tianjin Tigers.

Hong Kong-born China international Dai put Shenzhen ahead in the 63rd minute when he bent a dipping, inswinging free kick from wide on the left over the head of goalkeeper Fang Jingui. Pei added the second five minutes later as he applied the faintest of touches to Dai's corner to ensure Eder's 93rd-minute goal from close range was nothing more than a consolation for Tianjin.

Shenzhen are one of four clubs to have made a perfect start to the new campaign, with Wuhan Three Towns on top on goal difference after handing eight-time champions Guangzhou FC a 6-0 thrashing on Tuesday. Nicolae Stanciu scored twice for Wuhan, who were leading by four goals when Guangzhou's Wu Shaocong was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 74th minute.

Wuhan Yangtze also claimed a second win in a row when they defeated Hebei FC 2-1 while Shanghai Shenhua beat cross-city rivals Shanghai Port 2-0 to move on to six points. Christian Bassogog put Shenhua in front midway through the second half when he stroked his low shot home from seven yards and Yang Xu effectively confirmed the win with a header four minutes later.

Defending champions Shandong Taishan slipped to a 4-1 loss against Henan Longmen, with Fernando Karanga scoring twice. Henrique Dourado put Henan in front in the fifth minute and, although Jin Jingdao levelled for Hao Wei's side, Karanga and Adrian Mierzejewski were on target to give Henan a two-goal halftime lead.

Shi Ke's sending off four minutes into the second half left Shandong with an uphill battle and Karanga struck again 11 minutes from time to put the result beyond doubt. Elsewhere, Changchun Yatai were held to a 0-0 draw by promoted Zhejiang FC while Beijing Guoan defeated Chengdu Rongcheng 3-2 with Zhang Yuning scoring his side's decisive third goal.

Dalian Pro notched up a 2-0 win over Guangzhou City and Cangzhou Mighty Lions shared a 1-1 draw with Meizhou Hakka.

