Soccer-Cuper fired by DR Congo after qualifying defeats

Veteran coach Hector Cuper was fired by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday after they lost a second successive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away in Sudan on Wednesday. He had also previously coached Egypt at the 2018 World Cup finals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:00 IST
Veteran coach Hector Cuper was fired by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday after they lost a second successive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away in Sudan on Wednesday. The country's sports ministry made the announcement after the 2-1 loss in Khartoum, that followed a 1-0 home defeat by Gabon in their opening Group I qualifier at the weekend.

The 66-year-old Argentine, who took Valencia to successive Champions League finals just over 20 years ago, had been the Congolese coach for 13 months. He had also previously coached Egypt at the 2018 World Cup finals.

