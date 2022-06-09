Left Menu

We had enough on board but failed in execution while bowling: Pant

Rassie van der Dussen 75 not out and David Miller 64 not out shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition, Pant said at the post-match press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:13 IST
We had enough on board but failed in execution while bowling: Pant
  • Country:
  • India

India captain Rishabh Pant feels his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting enough runs on the board to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20 here on Thursday.

After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan's 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format. Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out) and David Miller (64 not out) shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.

''I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition,'' Pant said at the post-match press conference. ''We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better.'' South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was full of praise for Van der Dussen and Miller. ''That was a proper batting display. David (Miller) carried his form, properly supported by Rassie (van der Dussen). It was a good wicket probably reading the situation better and (corrections needed) going to the death options earlier and taking away the boundary balls. ''We have a lot of belief on Rassie. He takes it slowly and takes it on at the end. He is the guy who sees us through. With David, makes it very explosive,'' Bavuma said. Bavuma said he expected the wicket to play better in the second innings and that's why he chose to field after winning the toss. The visiting skipper also had words of appreciation for Ishan Kishan. ''I think the way Ishan batted, he made it look easy. He put our spinners under pressure,'' Bavuma said. Miller, who was adjudged man-of-the-match for his explosive knock, said his understanding his game in the last few years has made him a better cricketer. ''I think it's a lot of hard work, have been understanding my game a lot better in the last four-five years.,'' he said.

''I have been around for some time now but understanding and winning games give you a lot more confidence. Wherever I bat, I have always wanted to make a difference. No. 5 happens to be the place now. ''I have done well at No. 4 in domestic but South Africa is a different story with world class players. Happy to bat wherever.'' PTI SSC BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022