Williamson tests positive for Covid-19 on eve of second Test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting here on Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19 the night before the match.Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamsons absence.Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test RAT after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin five days of isolation.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 10-06-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 09:28 IST
Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting here on Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19 the night before the match.

Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson's absence.

Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin five days of isolation. The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Hamish Rutherford will join the squad as Williamson's replacement.

''It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match,'' Stead said. ''We are all feeling for him at this time and know-how disappointed he will be. ''Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

