Tennis-Swiatek skips Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will skip next week's Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament due to a shoulder issue, but the world number one said on Friday that she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon starting later this month. Poland's Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the Roland Garros final last week to win her second Grand Slam title following a triumph in Paris in 2020.

However, she will now head to the Wimbledon grasscourt Grand Slam starting on June 27 without any preparatory tournament. "Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately, I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin," Swiatek tweeted.

"I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon." Swiatek, who took over as number one when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March, has been in red-hot form recently and has won 35 consecutive matches - matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

The Berlin Open will begin on Monday.

