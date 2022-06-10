Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against Australia

Sri Lanka were fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I in Colombo. Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge. (ANI)

