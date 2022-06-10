Left Menu

French sports minister tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:34 IST
France's recently appointed sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate and work remotely for the time being, said the country's sports ministry.

Oudea-Castera has had a difficult start to her job, having come under criticism over how France handled last month's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by crowd disorder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

