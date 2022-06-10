Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to tour U.S. in July

The tour marks the first time since 2019 that Real and Barcelona have returned to play in the United States, while Juventus last played there in 2018. Real were crowned LaLiga champions in the 2021-22 season as Barcelona finished second, while Italian club Juventus came fourth in Serie A.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:11 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to tour U.S. in July

LaLiga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona along with Serie A's Juventus will visit the United States in July to play a pre-season tournament, the clubs said on Friday. The teams will participate in the inaugural 'Soccer Champions Tour', with Mexican teams Club America and Deportivo Guadalajara also taking part.

The five-team event will be held from July 22-30 across Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. The tour marks the first time since 2019 that Real and Barcelona have returned to play in the United States, while Juventus last played there in 2018.

Real were crowned LaLiga champions in the 2021-22 season as Barcelona finished second, while Italian club Juventus came fourth in Serie A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022