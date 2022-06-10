Soccer-Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to tour U.S. in July
The tour marks the first time since 2019 that Real and Barcelona have returned to play in the United States, while Juventus last played there in 2018. Real were crowned LaLiga champions in the 2021-22 season as Barcelona finished second, while Italian club Juventus came fourth in Serie A.
LaLiga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona along with Serie A's Juventus will visit the United States in July to play a pre-season tournament, the clubs said on Friday. The teams will participate in the inaugural 'Soccer Champions Tour', with Mexican teams Club America and Deportivo Guadalajara also taking part.
The five-team event will be held from July 22-30 across Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. The tour marks the first time since 2019 that Real and Barcelona have returned to play in the United States, while Juventus last played there in 2018.
