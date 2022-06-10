TN's Baranica Elangovan betters pole vault meet record in Inter-State Senior Nationals

Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan bettered the meet record in women's pole vault event in the only creditable performance of the opening day in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Friday.

The 25-year-old local girl cleared 4.05m to erase Khyati Vakharia's four-year-old meet record and steal the limelight in humid conditions. She went for V Surekha's eight- year-old national record of 4.15m but failed to better it.

Tamil Nadu swept all the three medals with Rosy Meena Paulrai (4m) and Pavithra Venkatesh (3.90m) taking the silver and bronze respectively.

National record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar of Kerala also bettered the meet record in the qualification round. He topped the long jumpers going into the final round with an impressive 8.01m effort, thereby bettering the meet record of 8m set by Prem Kumar in the 2013 edition here.

Sreeshankar, who had bettered his own national record of 8.26m with a jump of 8.36m at the Federation Cup in April, had won an event in Greece recently with an effort of 8.31m.

Another Kerala athlete, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, was second with 7.85m while the third member of India's 8m club, Jeswin Aldrin of Tamil Nadu, qualified for the final round as third place finisher in the qualification, with a jump of 7.71m.

Only three finals were held on Friday, with the other two being men's and women's 10,000m races. Maharashtra's Sanjivani Jadhav, who served a two-year doping ban till June 2020, won the women's 10,000m race comfortably, in a time of 33 minutes 16.43 seconds under hot and humid conditions in the morning session.

The 25-year-old Nasik girl, who led from the beginning till the end, had also won the Federation Cup in April with a time of 33:13.07s.

''It was hot and humid, much different from what I trained with at Bengaluru (SAI Center). I could have done better,'' Jadhav said after the race.

Her timing was well outside Athletics Federation of India's Commonwealth Games selection standard of 31:25.00. The temperature in Chennai hovered around 31 degree Celcius even at the 6:45am start with humidity over 70 per cent.

Jadhav's statemate Prajakta Godbole was second in 33:59.34 seconds while Kavita Yadav of Uttar Pradesh took the bronze in 35:00.33.

The timings of men's 10,000m were also mediocre with Abhishek Pal of Uttar Pradesh winning gold with a time of 29:55.51, much below AFI's CWG standard of 27:30.90. He had won the 2021 Federation Cup with a time of 29:22.37, which remained his personal best.

Another UP athlete, Gurveer Singh, was second in 29:55.71 while Rajasthan's Dharmender took the bronze with a time of 29:55.84. This year's Federation Cup champion Kartik Kumar of Uttar Pradesh was fifth with a time of 29:56.39.

Star sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das were among the eight finalists in the women's 100m race after two semifinal heats. Veteran Odisha sprinter Srabani Nanda, however, beat Hima to second place in the first semifinal heat in a time of 11.49s. Hima clocked 11.54s. Dutee clocked 11.40s to win the other semifinal heat. The AFI's CWG qualifying mark is 11.31.

All the women's top quartermilers, including Rupal Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh, Kiran Pahal of Haryana and Priya Mohan of Karnataka made it to the final round after two semifinal heats. Pahal won the first semifinal heat with the best time of 52.34s while Priya Mohan was second in 52.52s. Rupal won the second semifinal heat in a time of 52.82s.

The CWG qualifying mark set by the AFI is a tough 50.13s.

The quartermilers, who were to run in the first semifinals heat, were kept waiting on their starting zones for more than 10 minutes as Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan was delivering his speech at the inaugural function.

Maharashtra's Aishwarya Mishra, who evaded dope testing authorities last month after winning gold in the Federation Cup in April with a time of 51.18s, could not reach the semifinal round as she was disqualified in the heats in the morning session after a false start. She left the running arena in tears.

In the men's 400m, Noah Nirmal Tom and Amoj Jacob won the two semifinal heats in 46.14 and 46.27 respectively to lead the eight finalists. National record holder Muhammed Anas Yahiya also qualified for the final, finishing second behind Jacob in 46.48.

