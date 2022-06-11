Soccer-Super sub Mbappe salvages draw for France against Austria
Mbappe, who came on as a substitute after the break, found the back of the net with a shot into the top corner seven minutes from time to cancel out Andreas Weimann's first-half opener. The world champions are bottom of Group 1 with two points from three games, four behind leaders Denmark, who slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Croatia. Second-placed Austria and third-placed Croatia have four points each. (Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
(Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
