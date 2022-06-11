NBA-Warriors battle back to beat Celtics and level Finals series

Left Menu

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors battled back to defeat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry hit his eighth three pointer of the game with less than two minutes to go to give the Warriors a six-point cushion they would not relinquish. Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is Monday in San Francisco. (Editing by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

