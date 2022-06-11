NBA-Warriors battle back to beat Celtics and level Finals series

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors battled back to defeat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry hit his eighth three pointer of the game with less than two minutes to go to give the Warriors a six-point cushion they would not relinquish. Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is Monday in San Francisco. (Editing by William Mallard)

