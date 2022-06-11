Left Menu

World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon

French Open champion Iga Swiatek to skip next week's Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament due to a shoulder issue.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 09:47 IST
World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Iga Swiatek/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

World No. 1 and current French Open champion Iga Swiatek confirmed on Friday that she has withdrawn from Berlin Open due to a shoulder issue, but she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon, starting later this month. Swiatek took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately, I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon."

The Polish star Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to win her second Roland Garros title following a victory in Paris in 2020. In defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets during last week's Roland Garros final, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 35 games, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000.

Swiatek will now head to the Wimbledon starting on June 27 without any prior tournament. Before the draw, Iga Swiatek, No.2 Anett Kontaveit and No.3 Paula Badosa withdrew. Naomi Osaka has since pulled out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
4
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022