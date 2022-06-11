World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon

World No. 1 and current French Open champion Iga Swiatek confirmed on Friday that she has withdrawn from Berlin Open due to a shoulder issue, but she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon, starting later this month. Swiatek took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, "Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately, I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon."

The Polish star Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to win her second Roland Garros title following a victory in Paris in 2020. In defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets during last week's Roland Garros final, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 35 games, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000.

Swiatek will now head to the Wimbledon starting on June 27 without any prior tournament. Before the draw, Iga Swiatek, No.2 Anett Kontaveit and No.3 Paula Badosa withdrew. Naomi Osaka has since pulled out. (ANI)

