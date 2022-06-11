Left Menu

Soccer-Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's soccer federation said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 16:13 IST
Soccer-Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's soccer federation said on Saturday. The Bulgarian team, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a "craniocerebral injury" and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor. It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022