Soccer-Bulgaria's Nedelev undergoes surgery for brain injury after team bus accident

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country's soccer federation said on Saturday. The Bulgarian team, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a "craniocerebral injury" and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor. It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.

