Bhuvneshwar defends Pant's captaincy ahead of 2nd T20I vs SA

India are all set to take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the five-match series here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 in the series Rishabh Pant led India will look to level the series. The young skipper Pant though was criticized for his captaincy in the previous game as India failed to defend 212-run target and lost the match by seven wickets. Despite defeat India's experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come to the defence of Pant's captaincy.

"Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks. We did not bowl well, every decision he takes and if it brings about a wicket, everyone hails the call but if it goes the other way, people criticise. But I think, it is up to the bowling team on how the captain looks. We did not perform well as a bowling unit," said Bhuvneshwar in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd T20I. The veteran right-arm seamer who got the early wicket of SA captain Temba Bavuma in the first T20I in New Delhi on Thursday went to concede plenty of runs in the death overs. The 32-year-old conceded 43 runs in his four over and got only one wicket.

India have played two T20I matches here at the Barabati Stadium where they have won one and lost one. India and South Africa have played a T20I match here at the same venue where the Proteas ended up on the winning side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)