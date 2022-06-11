Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-AC Milan deserve world-class stadium, investment boss Cardinale says

Serie A champions AC Milan deserve a world-class stadium that is indicative of their global potential, the founder of U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners Gerry Cardinale said. RedBird, who are investors in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, agreed a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.26-billion) deal to buy Milan earlier this month.

Soccer-Stuttgart midfielder Karazor arrested on Spain's Ibiza

VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor has been arrested while on holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday. The club did not say why the 25-year-old, who joined Stuttgart in 2019 and played in 24 league games last season, had been arrested or if he had been charged with specific offences.

Tennis-Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid 'racial slurs'

Former world number one Andy Murray looked back to his best on grass as he beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 6-2 to move into the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday after the Australian lost his cool in the second set and said he was racially abused by a fan. The final is the 70th of Murray's career and his second of the year after a runner-up finish in Sydney in January. The 35-year-old will face second seed Matteo Berrettini who is playing his first Tour-level final of the season.

Golf-Reed latest to join LIV Series

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest golfer to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Saturday. Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. LIV announced Reed as its newest member on Twitter.

Golf-Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club - Forbes

Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported. The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.

Golf-Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot

South African Charl Schwartzel and compatriot Hennie Du Plessis led the chase for the record $4 million winners' cheque after round two of the opening LIV Invitational event on Friday.

Schwartzel, who led after Thursday's opening round, produced another dazzling round to stay top of the leaderboard by three strokes from Du Plessis.

NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned

Stephen Curry's 43-point masterpiece in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday left his Warriors teammates, his coaches and basketball fans everywhere in awe. With Golden State in jeopardy of falling into a 3-1 hole against the Celtics in Boston, Curry was magnificent, shooting 14 of 26 from the field with seven three pointers while collecting 10 rebounds to level the series 2-2.

MLB roundup: Phillies edge D-backs for eighth win in a row

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday for their eighth win in a row. Hoskins and Bryce Harper each had three hits and Didi Gregorius contributed two hits for red-hot Philadelphia, which last won eight straight from Aug. 1-8, 2021. The Phillies also improved to 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

Boxing-Fury in talks to face winner of Joshua v Usyk rematch - Daily Mail

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk despite having repeatedly spoken of hanging up his gloves, the Daily Mail newspaper reported https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-10904943/Fury-locked-talks-face-winner-Anthony-Joshua-vs-Oleksandr-Usyk.html.

Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in April to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

Soccer-Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia

Thirteen Peruvian shamans gathered on Friday to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year.

