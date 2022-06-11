Soccer-Ireland thrash Scotland to grab first Nations League win

Ireland's second choice strikers Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi scored a goal each as they beat toothless Scotland 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, helping Stephen Kenny's side win their first match in the competition. Ireland took an early lead when defender Shane Duffy won the ball in the air following a corner kick, and midfielder Alan Browne bundled his cross over the line in the 20th minute.

Parrott nodded home to make it 2-0 for the hosts eight minutes later following a brilliant weighted cross from Obafemi, who lofted the ball over the top of Scottish defence to land right in front of Craig Gordon's goal. Obafemi stunned the home crowd at the Aviva Stadium once more after he unleashed a superb shot from outside the box six minutes into the second half to seal their first win in 13 Nations League matches.

The Irish moved two places up to second in League B Group One standings while Scotland, also on three points, dropped to third. Ukraine, who beat Armenia 3-0 in the other group match, remain top of the group.

