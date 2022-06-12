Niraj claims men's 3P gold at 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting

Niraj claimed the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) gold ahead of Punjab's Sartaj Singh Tiwana at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting competition which concluded here on Sunday.

Niraj beat Sartaj 17-9 in the 3P gold final but the Punjab youngster won the Junior event to round off a memorable day. Indian Navy's Niraj topped the first qualification round with a score of 585/600 and then bested the eight-man ranking round with an effort of 403.8 to make the gold medal match. Sartaj, who came second to make it to the final, was way behind in the ranking round with a score of 400.4. The Indian Navy then picked up a second medal in the event with Kiran Ankush Jadhav winning bronze with a score of 399.8 in the ranking round. In the junior men's 3P, it was Delhi's Shivam Dabas who topped the first qualification round with a score of 581. Himachal's Surya Pratap Singh finished second with 580 while Sartaj qualified third with a subdued 578.

However, in the ranking round, Surya Pratap finished on top of the eight-man field with a 402.0 as Sartaj setup his second gold medal match of the day, finishing second with 400.7. Dabas settled for bronze with a 398.1.

The final of the junior men's 3P was a much tighter affair with Sartaj finally prevailing 17-15 in the end.

Team medals for men's 3P were also won with Indian Navy, Madhya Pradesh and the Indian Air Force finishing first, second and third respectively.

