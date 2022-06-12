Left Menu

IWF Youth World C'ships: Vijay Prajapati clinches silver in Men's 49kg event

Vijay lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:33 IST
IWF Youth World C'ships: Vijay Prajapati clinches silver in Men's 49kg event
Indian weightlifter Vijay Prajapati (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Indian weightlifter Vijay Prajapati clinched a silver medal in the Men's 49kg event with a total lift of 175kg at the 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships on Sunday. Vijay lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in the Clean and Jerk category. The bronze medal was won by Bulgaria's Nino's Simeonov, with a total of 174kg and the overall winner of the category was Endara Criollo with 184kg.

Taking to their Twitter, Sports Authority of India wrote, "Vijay Prajapati wins in Men's 49kg event with a total lift of 175kg at the 2022 IWF Youth World #Weightlifting Championships, Mexico He lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in Clean & Jerk category Many congratulations Well done!" Earlier, Vijay had also won a bronze medal in the Snatch portion of the program with his second attempt of 78kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022