Left Menu

Haaland scores another double vs. Sweden in win for Norway

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:49 IST
Haaland scores another double vs. Sweden in win for Norway
  • Country:
  • Norway

Erling Haaland scored another double against Sweden and also set up a goal to lead Norway to a 3-2 win over its Nordic rival in the Nations League on Sunday.

The striker, who recently signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, also netted twice against Sweden last Sunday in a 2-1 win for Norway in the first of the countries' double-header in League B.

A week later in Oslo, Haaland darted in front of a defender to head home his first goal in the 10th minute and converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 2-0. The 21-year-old star now has 20 goals in 21 senior international appearances.

Emil Forsberg curled a shot into the top corner to reduce the deficit for Sweden, only for Haaland to curl over a cross that was met with a far-post header by Alexander Sørloth.

Sweden's second goal, from Viktor Gyökeres, came in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

Norway leads Group 4 on 10 points and is on course for promotion to the top tier of the competition with two games left.

Slovenia and Serbia are also in the group and play later Sunday, when Spain and Portugal are also in action in League A against the Czech Republic and Switzerland, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

Science News Roundup: Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022