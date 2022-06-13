Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets

Jared Walsh became the eighth player in Los Angeles Angels history to hit for the cycle in an 11-6 win over the visiting New York Mets on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh struck out in his first at-bat, but singled in the third, doubled in the fifth, homered in the seventh and tripled in the eighth when center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch on a sinking liner and the ball went to the wall.

Motor racing-Verstappen rides luck to Red Bull one-two in Baku as Ferrari implode

Max Verstappen rode his luck to an unchallenged first Baku win on Sunday, opening up a commanding championship lead after Ferrari's challenge imploded at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix. The Dutchman eased across the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to fight Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull.

Golf-PGA Tour commissioner labels LIV an exhibition series of free-riders

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan visited the players on the front line of golf's feud with the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Canadian Open on Sunday, and blasted those who have jumped to the Saudi-backed venture as free-riders. With the Canadian Open and LIV inaugural event at Centurion Club outside London both played at the weekend it marked the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money breakaway series that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Tennis-Stuttgart organisers investigate Kyrgios racial abuse claims

Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios's claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray on Saturday. Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match where a tiebreak decided the opening set, after which the Australian lost his cool and received a points and game penalty as well as becoming involved in an argument with the chair umpire.

Motor racing-Hamilton's back pain causes concern for Canada at Mercedes

Mercedes fear Lewis Hamilton might not be fit to race in Canada next weekend after the seven-times Formula One world champion endured severe back pain in a bouncing car at Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Briton finished fourth in Baku, after starting seventh in a race where both Ferrari drivers retired, but it came at a cost.

Athletics-Eagles wide receiver Allen shows no signs of fumbling career on track

American hurdler Devon Allen said playing in the NFL is no obstacle in his World Championship ambitions, as he juggles training on the track with running routes on the gridiron. The twice-Olympian finished fourth in Tokyo but seized on a golden opportunity to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in April as a wide receiver, returning to a sport he last played in 2016 during his collegiate days at Oregon.

Indian cricket media rights bidding war spills over to Monday

The bidding war for media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue on Monday with Disney, Sony and India's Reliance in contention for what could fetch the Indian cricket board up to $6 billion. The bidding began at 0530 GMT on Sunday for the broadcast rights, digital rights, a bespoke package that includes rights for high-value matches as well as rights to broadcast the world's richest T20 league in foreign territories.

Athletics-Coleman, Hobbs win 100 metres races at NYC Grand Prix

American Christian Coleman won the men's 100 metres in 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 metres at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, said he was pleased after finishing under 10 seconds in the event for the first time this year.

Tennis-Berrettini overcomes Murray to win Stuttgart title

Matteo Berrettini won the Stuttgart Open for a second time after he beat Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 on Sunday to deny the Scot what would have been his first title on grass in six years.

Second seed Berrettini, who missed the claycourt swing after undergoing surgery on his hand in March, was playing in his first tournament since Indian Wells and triumphed after Murray had injury issues of his own in the decider.

Golf-Sweden's Grant becomes first female golfer to win DP World Tour event

Linn Grant became the first female winner of a DP World Tour event after the Swede dominated the Scandinavian Mixed at the Halmstad Golf Club to triumph by nine strokes on Sunday. Grant, 22, was the overnight leader going into the final day and she saved her best round for last with a flawless eight-under 64 that included eight birdies to finish at 24-under overall in front of a roaring home crowd.

