Soccer-Osimhen scores four as Nigeria win Nations Cup qualifier 10-0

Victor Osimhen scored four goals as Nigeria completed a 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifier in neutral Agadir, Morocco on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:49 IST
Victor Osimhen scored four goals as Nigeria completed a 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifier in neutral Agadir, Morocco on Monday. Nigeria, who surprisingly missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar, completed their biggest victory in international football as Terem Moffi (two), Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis also got on the scoresheet.

The defeat is not the heaviest in Sao Tome’s history, that was an 11-0 loss to Congo in 1976. The win means Nigeria have a full haul of six points from their opening two games as they seek to reach the continental finals in Ivory Coast next June.

The top two teams in each pool qualify, with Sierra Leone to meet Guinea-Bissau in the other game in the group on Monday.

