Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paolo

Arsenal have completed the signing of teenage forward Marquinhos from Brazilian outfit Sao Paolo, the Premier League club announced on Monday. British media reported that Arsenal paid a fee in the region of three million pounds ($3.65 million) for the 19-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract at the London side.

"We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while," said https://www.arsenal.com/marquinhos-arsenal-signs-sao-paulo-brazil Arsenal technical director Edu. "At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future."

Marquinhos, who has represented Brazil at Under-16 and Under-17 levels, made 17 appearances for Sao Paolo in all competitions last season, scoring three times. He becomes the first summer signing for Mikel Arteta's side, who finished fifth in the league last season and were beaten to the final Champions League berth by north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur. ($1 = 0.8226 pounds)

