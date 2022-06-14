Left Menu

Soccer-Kompany named new Burnley manager to succeed Dyche

14-06-2022
Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

"Burnley is a truly historic English side and it's an honour to be appointed first-team manager," said Kompany. "I'm excited by the challenge ahead."

Dyche was sacked towards the end of last season before Mike Jackson took over as interim boss. However, he was unsuccessful in keeping them in the top-flight Premier League.

