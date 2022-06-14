Left Menu

Soccer-Nunez joins Liverpool on six-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday after the Uruguayan forward completed his move from Benfica. Portuguese side Benfica had announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool for the 22-year-old's move in a deal that had an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78.17 million) plus 20 million euros in add-ons.

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal's top flight last season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, including strikes in both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool. His move is subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance.

($1 = 0.9594 euros)

