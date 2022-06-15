Olympic champ Wlodarczyk out for season after chasing thief
Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car.
- Country:
- Poland
Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car. The three-time Olympic gold medalist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she "totally severed" a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games. She had posted a photo on Twitter on Friday flexing her musles in front of her car, writing that she had chased down a thief who tried to break into the vehicle and turned the person over to the police — but that she had been injured in the process. After her surgery, the 36-year-old Wlodarczyk said she still has "great motivation" to win her fourth Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.
"I will do everything to come back to the circle next year and give you plenty of joy," Wlodarczyk wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Paris
- Wlodarczyk
- Anita Wlodarczyk
- Paris Games
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals; Tennis-Tranquil Zverev keeps emotions in check to down Alcaraz in Paris and more
Tennis-Nadal wins third set to lead Djokovic 2-1 in Paris quarter-final
Tennis-Unsure of what comes after Paris, Nadal focuses on next French Open challenge
Gauff, 18, Trevisan, 28, reach 1st Slam semifinal in Paris
Tennis-Djokovic wins second set against Nadal to level Paris quarter-final