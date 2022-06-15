Sports News Roundup: Cards' Miles Mikolas just misses no-hitter vs. Pirates; Mickelson's title bid stands out at U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Five storylines to follow at this week's U.S. Open

Five storylines to follow as the best players in the world descend upon The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the June 16-19 U.S. Open. MICKELSON MANIA

Soccer-Rossi relishes Hungary's 'miracle' win over England

Hungary produced a "miracle" by defeating England 4-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday but they must keep their feet on the ground as results like this do not come around too often, coach Marco Rossi said. Roland Sallai scored twice at Molineux Stadium as Hungary handed England their worst home defeat in 94 years.

MLB roundup: Cards' Miles Mikolas just misses no-hitter vs. Pirates

Miles Mikolas came within one out of throwing a no-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. After Mikolas retired Michael Perez on a groundout and Tucupita Marcano on a flyout in the ninth inning, Cal Mitchell launched a ground-rule double on a 2-2 pitch. Mikolas was then taken out of the game, coming up just short of the first no-hitter thrown by a Cardinals pitcher since Bud Smith accomplished the feat on Sept. 3, 2001.

Soccer-LaLiga file complaints against PSG and Man City to UEFA

LaLiga have filed a complaint to UEFA against Paris St Germain and Manchester City over alleged Financial Fair Play violations, the Spanish professional soccer league announced on Wednesday. The organisation said it would take "further legal action to the European Union, France and Switzerland" justice systems as it understands that "these clubs are continually breaching the current regulations" of financial fair play.

Golf-Mickelson's title bid stands out at U.S. Open

Of all the storylines swirling ahead of this week's U.S. Open, none are as compelling as Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the tournament for the first time. The 156-player field for the year's third major, known as the toughest test in golf, features plenty of in-form players looking to build on impressive starts to the season but none will grab headlines like Mickelson will.

Golf-Smith hopes driver tweak can lead to maiden major win

Australia's Cameron Smith is hoping a tweak to his driver will bring more accuracy off the tee and help his bid for a maiden major title at the U.S. Open this week. Though boasting a stellar short game and iron play, world number six Smith has struggled to hit fairways this season, with his driving accuracy percentage outside the top 150 on the U.S. Tour.

Cricket-Yorkshire charged by ECB after investigation into racism claims

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have been charged following an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, without naming the people in question. Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, last year alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Soccer-Hungary condemn England to worst home defeat since 1928

Hungary humiliated England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and hand the hosts their worst home defeat for 94 years in a competition Gareth Southgate's side had hoped would be a morale-boosting warmup for the World Cup. Southgate made nine changes from the team that drew with Italy at the weekend to give some fringe players a chance. But despite dominating possession, England created few chances and the experiment backfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month and were out for blood again.

Boxing-Fury says willing to return to the ring if the price is right

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is willing to return to the ring for a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk but said organisers would have to dig deep to tempt him out of "retirement". Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire.

Soccer-Costa Rica coach glad he kept faith with veterans

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said he felt a sense of vindication for persuading veteran players like Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz to stay on with the national team after they helped secure World Cup qualification on Tuesday. The Central Americans edged New Zealand 1-0 in their intercontinental playoff in Doha to claim the last available berth at the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

