Left Menu

NBA-'It's not over': Celtics lean on experience ahead of elimination game

It's what you live for really." Trailing the Warriors 3-2, Boston will likely need a big night from forward Jayson Tatum, who has been at times brilliant but also vanished during key stretches of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 02:02 IST
NBA-'It's not over': Celtics lean on experience ahead of elimination game

The Celtics said the experience they gained from winning three elimination games during the playoffs has prepared them to do it again in Game Six of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Boston on Thursday.

With their backs against the wall, the Celtics were victorious in two win-or-go-home games against the Bucks and a Game Seven against the Heat that punched their ticket to the Finals. Golden State, meanwhile, were blown out in their two road close-out opportunities this postseason.

"We've been in this position before," Celtics forward Grant Williams told reporters on Wednesday. "It's one of those things where you embrace it. It's exciting. It's what you live for really."

Trailing the Warriors 3-2, Boston will likely need a big night from forward Jayson Tatum, who has been at times brilliant but also vanished during key stretches of the series. "It's not over with," Tatum said.

"I think having done it before should give you even more confidence that you can. Not that it's going to be easy or it's going to be given to us, but you should be extremely confident as long as you got a chance. We got a chance tomorrow." Tatum said he felt no need to give a "hero speech" to motivate his team.

"We know what's at stake," he said. "Everybody in that locker room should and is going to understand what we got to do, what's on the line."

To force a Game Seven back in San Francisco, the Celtics will need to avoid the mistakes that hurt them in the last two games, namely turnovers and stagnant fourth quarter offense. They also need to spend less time arguing with the referees, something they did throughout Game Five, head coach Ime Udoka said.

"We've got to spend our energy on the game, and everything else going on in between, rather than the referees," he said. "That's an area we can be better at, for sure." (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022