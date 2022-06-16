Kemar Roach added to West Indies squad ahead of 1st Test against Bangladesh

Ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against Bangaldesh, West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has been added to the squad. West Indies and England will be squaring for the two-match Test series, with the first match to be played on Thursday, here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The experienced fast bowler passed a fitness assessment and was added as the 13th player into the squad. "It's brilliant that he's fit for the Test match. He's always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he's ready to go. With 250 wickets around the corner, we're happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well. I'm glad he's fit and looking forward to seeing him getting out there and doing what he does so well," said West Indies head coach Phil Simmons in an official statement.

Roach has made a full recovery from an injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English County Championship. Roach is the highest-ranked bowler West Indies bowler in the ICC rankings and is West Indies' leading current wicket-taker in Test matches. He brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the bowling attack with an impressive record of 242 wickets in 72 Test matches at 27 runs apiece and he is also the leading wicket-taker at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with 43 wickets. His career-best figures of 6-48 came against Bangladesh in 2009, while his best figures at the venue are 5-8 which also came against Bangladesh in 2018.

West Indies squad for Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Devon Thomas. (ANI)

