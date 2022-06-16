Golf-Morikawa in share of early U.S. Open lead, McIlroy one back

Collin Morikawa held a two-way share of the early lead midway through his first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday while tournament favourite Rory McIlroy was one shot back. British Open champion Morikawa reached the turn at The Country Club with a bogey-free, three-under 32 that left him level with Matthew NeSmith, who was making only his second major start and first since a missed cut at the 2015 U.S. Open.

McIlroy, who arrived at the year's third major fresh from successfully defending his title in Canada, began his day on the back nine and birdied the par-three 16th and par-four 18th holes to sit one back of the early leaders. Rahm was in a share of the lead until a bogey at the par-four ninth compounded by a 16-foot birdie putt by playing partner Morikawa knocked him down the leaderboard.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, playing on his 52nd birthday, was scheduled to tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT) in the company of former British Open winners Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry. Mickelson arrived at the U.S. Open this week facing an onslaught of questions regarding his involvement with the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV series, which reportedly paid him $200 million to join.

The long-time fan favourite, who has finished runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, needs a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four major titles. Among those in the 156-player field at Brookline are 13 golfers who played in the LIV event last week and another two -- Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed -- who will make their debut on the breakaway circuit in two weeks.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas were due to go out in the afternoon wave. Three-time champion Tiger Woods, who returned to competition this year from his February 2021 car crash and played the year's first two majors, is absent this week in a bid to rest his body ahead of the July 14-17 British Open.

