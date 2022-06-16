Dagar helps team to 3rd place at ATS London

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar holed some crucial putts to help her team to a solid third place in the first round of the Team competition at the Aramco Team Series London.

Despite her efforts for the team, Diksha, had a disappointing personal card of seven-over 80. Dagar, who was part of the winning team last year, had three birdies, all of which were helpful for her team.

Tvesa Malik had played just eight holes and was one-over and her team was way down at 32nd place.

Dagar, partnering Spaniard Ana Pelaez, the team captain, Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and amateur Ivan Forster, brought in a score of 14-under. They were two behind joint leaders, Team Anne Van Damm and Team Linn Grant, who are 16-under.

Each team comprises three professionals and one amateur and the two best scores at each hole count towards the team competition, which will be decided at the end of the second round. The individual honours will be claimed after the third and final round.

In the individual section, Sweden's Sofie Bringer was on top with a personal seven-under 66 that included three eagles. Georgia Hall (67) and Bronte Law (66) followed her on the Par-73 Centurion Golf Club course.

Dagar's birdies were instrumental in adding to the team's gain and they came on Par-5 sixth, where she was the best with a birdie -- the birdie on Par-5 ninth and the birdie on Par-4 16th -- where she was once again the best scorer for her team. Also, Dagar's par on Par-3 11th made up for Pelaez's bogey and Mehaffey's double.

Overall, Dagar had three birdies, six bogeys and two doubles and was way down in the leaderboard. She will need a strong second round to make the cut for individual prizes. Dagar was T-97 and only the Top-60 and ties move into the final round. Dagar's teammates Pelaez had a three-under 70 and Mehaffey shot six-over 79.

England's Georgia Hall, a Major winner, was second at six-under 67. Bronte Law, who had a great outing at the US Women's Open was third at five-under 67.

