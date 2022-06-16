Left Menu

Twins called up by England's cricket team for NZ test match

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:18 IST
Twins called up by England's cricket team for NZ test match
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

There are twins in England's cricket squad for the final test of the series against New Zealand.

Jamie Overton was called up on Thursday, joining Craig — the older brother by three minutes — in a 14-man party for the match at Headingley starting on June 23.

The decision puts the Overtons back on the same team after they went head to head in an English County Championship match last week — a meeting that ended with Craig suffering a concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.

The addition of Jamie, an uncapped seamer, suggests England is keen to assess its options in Leeds, having relied on a three-man pace attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and newcomer Matthew Potts in the first two tests. England have won them both to take the series.

No twins have played international cricket for England before, a record that seems likely to stay intact given Craig has been an unused squad member in the first two games against the Kiwis.

But should conditions favour quick bowlers, as they often do in Leeds, England could choose to replace spinner Jack Leach with an additional pace option and pit the Overtons into direct competition for one place.

Jamie is comfortably the quicker bowler and has greater range as a batter, which could be relevant given the length of the current English tail.

But Craig has proved a more reliable, consistent performer in first-class cricket over the years, taking 402 wickets compared to Jamie's 206 and picking up eight test caps and four ODI appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022