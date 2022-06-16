Left Menu

Basketball-Four-time WNBA champion Bird to retire after this season

The 12-times Women's National Basketball Association All-Star was drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm, where she has played the entirety of her career in the top-flight North American league. "I’ve decided this will be my final year. A five-times Olympic gold medallist, Bird has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the sport and was named USA Basketball's Female Athlete of the year in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:40 IST
Basketball-Four-time WNBA champion Bird to retire after this season
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird said on Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last in professional basketball, after a two decade-long career. The 12-times Women's National Basketball Association All-Star was drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm, where she has played the entirety of her career in the top-flight North American league.

"I've decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first," the 41-year-old point guard wrote in a tweet https://twitter.com/S10Bird/status/1537461765159755777, accompanied by a photo of herself playing basketball as a child. A five-times Olympic gold medallist, Bird has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the sport and was named USA Basketball's Female Athlete of the year in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022