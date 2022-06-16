Basketball-Four-time WNBA champion Bird to retire after this season

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird said on Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last in professional basketball, after a two decade-long career. The 12-times Women's National Basketball Association All-Star was drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm, where she has played the entirety of her career in the top-flight North American league.

"I've decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first," the 41-year-old point guard wrote in a tweet https://twitter.com/S10Bird/status/1537461765159755777, accompanied by a photo of herself playing basketball as a child. A five-times Olympic gold medallist, Bird has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the sport and was named USA Basketball's Female Athlete of the year in 2021.

