Left Menu

ISL: Kerala Blasters FC sign midfielder Bryce Miranda

The 22-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the Kochi-based club till 2026.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:51 IST
ISL: Kerala Blasters FC sign midfielder Bryce Miranda
Team Kerala Blasters FC (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC have been active in terms of squad-building and announced their first new signing of the season as they acquired the services of midfielder Bryce Miranda from Churchill Brothers. The 22-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the Kochi-based club till 2026.

Miranda started his professional career with Mumbai FC with whom, he represented all age group teams up to U-18. He then went on to a short stint with Union Bank FC before joining FC Goa's developmental team in 2018. A year later, he joined Income Tax FC where he had a breakout season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the 2019 Elite division. His energetic, lung-busting and mesmerising performances in the Elite Division garnered a lot of attention. Amidst great interest from various ISL and I-league clubs, in 2020, Bryce was eventually signed by the Goan I-League team, Churchill Brothers FC.

He made 33 appearances for the club and was seen as an integral part of the Goan side that was closely fighting for the I-League championship over the last 2 seasons. He also had two goals and four assists during this time. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC also announced contract extensions for goalkeeper Lara Sharma and defender Wungngayam Muirang.

Muirang featured in five matches for the Blues in ISL 2021-22 campaign while Sharma deputised for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu during the latter half of last season and also played five games for Bengaluru FC. It included a man of the match performance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022