ISL: Kerala Blasters FC sign midfielder Bryce Miranda

Kerala Blasters FC have been active in terms of squad-building and announced their first new signing of the season as they acquired the services of midfielder Bryce Miranda from Churchill Brothers. The 22-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him at the Kochi-based club till 2026.

Miranda started his professional career with Mumbai FC with whom, he represented all age group teams up to U-18. He then went on to a short stint with Union Bank FC before joining FC Goa's developmental team in 2018. A year later, he joined Income Tax FC where he had a breakout season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the 2019 Elite division. His energetic, lung-busting and mesmerising performances in the Elite Division garnered a lot of attention. Amidst great interest from various ISL and I-league clubs, in 2020, Bryce was eventually signed by the Goan I-League team, Churchill Brothers FC.

He made 33 appearances for the club and was seen as an integral part of the Goan side that was closely fighting for the I-League championship over the last 2 seasons. He also had two goals and four assists during this time. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC also announced contract extensions for goalkeeper Lara Sharma and defender Wungngayam Muirang.

Muirang featured in five matches for the Blues in ISL 2021-22 campaign while Sharma deputised for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu during the latter half of last season and also played five games for Bengaluru FC. It included a man of the match performance. (ANI)

