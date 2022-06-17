Daren Sammy appointed as head coach of Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings is excited to announce that Daren Sammy will be the team's head coach for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League. Daren Sammy has played a major role in bringing the Saint Lucia Kings to the finals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the CPL. Saint Lucia Kings is delighted to continue their partnership with Daren who has been with the team since its inception and has held various positions with the franchise from player to captain, ambassador, assistant coach and mentor.

Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said "We're very happy to have Daren onboard as the new head coach for Saint Lucia Kings. He has been an integral part of the team once as a player captain and mentor. Now he will be seen in a new role as it is head coach and as always will continue to inspire the team and propel them to greater heights. He was a natural choice given his natural skills both as a player and a leader and am sure that under his stewardship Saint Lucia Kings will continue to be a force to reckon with." Daren Sammy expressed "St Lucia is and will always be my home, it was always part of the plan to lead the franchise after my playing days. The time is now. I can't wait to start this next chapter with this amazing franchise as we continue on our quest to win our first CPL title. Many thanks to the Kings franchise owners for the faith shown in me for this role. The journey continues."

Saint Lucia Kings is scheduled to play four home matches from 7th September 2022 to 11th September 2022. (ANI)

