Soccer-Spurs bolster squad with Bissouma signing from Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year contract, the Premier League clubs announced on Friday. British media reported that Spurs paid around 25 million pounds ($30.48 million) for the Mali international, who had a year remaining on his contract. "We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion.
"We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion. (He) has agreed a deal that will run until 2026," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/bissouma-joins-from-brighton. The 25-year-old was a key figure for Brighton last season, making 26 league appearances as Graham Potter's side finished ninth - their best showing in the English top flight.
Bissouma, who moved to England from French club Lille, played 123 games in all for Brighton during a four-year spell. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has a number of options at his disposal in central midfield and Bissouma will have to compete with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur for a place in the starting line-up.
Bissouma becomes the London side's third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster. ($1 = 0.8201 pounds)
