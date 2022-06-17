Soccer-Spurs bolster squad with Bissouma signing from Brighton

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year contract, the Premier League clubs announced on Friday. British media reported that Spurs paid around 25 million pounds ($30.48 million) for the Mali international, who had a year remaining on his contract. "We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:19 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year contract, the Premier League clubs announced on Friday. British media reported that Spurs paid around 25 million pounds ($30.48 million) for the Mali international, who had a year remaining on his contract.

"We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion. (He) has agreed a deal that will run until 2026," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/bissouma-joins-from-brighton. The 25-year-old was a key figure for Brighton last season, making 26 league appearances as Graham Potter's side finished ninth - their best showing in the English top flight.

Bissouma, who moved to England from French club Lille, played 123 games in all for Brighton during a four-year spell. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has a number of options at his disposal in central midfield and Bissouma will have to compete with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur for a place in the starting line-up.

Bissouma becomes the London side's third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster. ($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

