England batters wreak havoc on Netherlands to register highest-ever ODI total

In the first of a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands, England posted 498/4 in 50 overs - beating their own record of 481/6 against Australia which they set almost four years ago.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:45 IST
Jos Buttler (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England's Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt slammed centuries as the Three Lions broke their own one-day international world-record total on Friday during the ODI match against the Netherlands. It would be fair to say that Netherlands did not expect this to happen when they won the toss and elected to field first.

In the first of a three-match ODI series in Netherlands, England posted 498/4 in 50 overs - beating their own record of 481/6 against Australia which they set almost four years ago. It all started with, Philp Salt, who came in, and smashed bowlers all around the ground on his way to 122 runs off just 93 deliveries. Dawid Malan came in next and started his play in the red-hot form exactly from where Salt left. He batted aggressively throughout to register his maiden century in One Day Internationals.

But the real star of the inning was Jos Buttler, who hammered the Netherland bowlers and took his team to surpass the previous highest ODI score. He smashed an unbeaten 162 in just 70 balls and helped his team to set a new world record of 498/4. Squads

The Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Musa Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Fred Klaassen, Shane Snater England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

