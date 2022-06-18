Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Cubs break skid by ending Braves' 14-game run

Christopher Morel's eighth-inning sacrifice fly gave the Chicago Cubs a 1-0 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves, ending their 10-game losing streak and Atlanta's 14-game winning streak on Friday. It marked the first time since 1999 that a team ended a double-digit losing streak by beating a team that was on a double-digit winning streak.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina hoped U.S. Open would take firmer action on Russians

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina does not agree with the U.S. Open decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals and hoped the Grand Slam organisers would take a firmer stand following Moscow's invasion of her country. Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York.

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Saturday. Japan's Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome in the leadup to the French Open where she lost in the first round.

Soccer-England defender Bronze joins Barcelona on two-year deal

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, the Spanish club said on Saturday. Bronze, the FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year for 2020, has signed a two-year contract. She has Champions League winning pedigree having won the competition three times in a row with Olympique Lyonnais.

Boxing-Fury 'over' boxing but could return for 500 million pounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was "over" boxing, but could be tempted to return to the ring for 500 million pounds ($611.20 million). Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire.

Swimming-FINA to vote on transgender policy on Sunday

FINA will vote on a new policy regarding transgender swimmers at an extraordinary general congress in Budapest on Sunday, the global governing body of swimming said. The regulations could have a major impact on the career of American Lia Thomas, the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I title in the female class.

Swimming-Australia's Winnington cruises to 400m freestyle gold

Australia's Elijah Winnington produced a strong finish to win the 400 metres freestyle race on the opening day of the swimming world championships in Budapest on Saturday, earning his first individual gold medal in the competition. The 22-year-old finished in three minutes and 41.22 seconds, going 1.63 seconds faster than Germany's Lukas Martens, who claimed silver at the Duna Arena.

Tennis-Berrettini powers into Queen's final, will face Krajinovic

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth consecutive grasscourt final as he overpowered unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Queen's Club Championship on Saturday. Friday's sizzling heat had disappeared at the historic London venue, but defending champion Berrettini maintained his hot streak on the grass to win 6-4 6-3.

Soccer-Nketiah signs new Arsenal deal, gets number 14 shirt

Young striker Eddie Nketiah will wear Arsenal's iconic number 14 shirt next season after signing a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The 23-year-old joined Arsenal as a teenager and has made 92 first-team appearances, scoring 23 goals.

Tennis-With no rankings points on offer, Bouchard pulls out of Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the 2022 Championships with no ranking points on offer as the Canadian former world number five plots her return to the tennis circuit following surgery last year. The men's ATP and women's WTA stripped the grasscourt Grand Slam of ranking points after its organisers decided to ban participation by Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

