The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 fixtures unveiled

The LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) have released the complete schedule of all 38 rounds of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 for the 2022-23 season. Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign will start on the weekend of 5, 6 and 7 August 2022 and will end on June 3, 2023, with the Round 38 final-day multiplex.

PSG chasing their 11th French league title will begin their quest for another championship away from home, with a trip to Clermont on the opening day of the season. In their first outing at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2, the capital club will host Montpellier, whilst the first big home game will be played on Matchday 4, when we entertain Monaco. To get the ball rolling, the fixture list for Round 1 is: Angers SCO vs FC Nantes, Clermont Foot 63 vs Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille vs AJ Auxerre, Montpellier Herault SC vs ESTAC Troyes, Olympique Lyonnais vs AC Ajaccio, Olympique de Marseille vs Stade de Reims, RC Lens vs Stade Brestois 29, RC Strasbourg Alsace vs AS Monaco, Stade Rennais FC vs FC Lorient, and Toulouse FC vs OGC Nice.

Scheduled for the weekend of 11, 12 and 13 November 2022, Ligue 1 Round 15 will be the last round before the start of the international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ligue 1 Round 16 will mark the resumption of the league after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will take place on December 28. Round 17 will take place in the form of a completely new French-style boxing day on January 1 and 2, 2023.

On January 1, four matches will be shown in multiplex at 15:00, one match will be scheduled at 17:00 and another will be played in the evening at 20:45. On 2 January, the programme will be broken down into four matches kicking off respectively at 15:00, 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00. Finally, in this particular context of the resumption of the season, Round 19 - scheduled for the weekend of 14 and 15 January - will be structured as a classic matchday and no longer in the form of a multiplex. (ANI)

