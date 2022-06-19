Formula 1: Verstappen dominates wet conditions to claim Canadian GP pole ahead of sensational Alonso

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated a wet/drying qualifying for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix to take his second pole position of the season on Saturday. The reigning world champion was more than six tenths clear of surprise front-row star Fernando Alonso of Alpine and third-placed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Lapping on intermediate tires on the drying Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Verstappen clocked a time of 1m 21.299s, leaving him a full 0.645s clear of the pack, headed by Alonso - who will make his first front row start since taking pole in Germany 10 years ago. Completing the top three was the Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, whose teammate Charles Leclerc is set to start P19 after taking on new power unit elements. Lewis Hamilton showed his wet weather prowess to take P4, ahead of a fine performance for the Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, sharing the third row in P5 and P6.

Esteban Ocon claimed P7 ahead of the second Mercedes of George Russell - an attempt to set a lap on slicks in the closing stages coming to naught for the Englishman, as he spun at Turn 2 - with Daniel Ricciardo heading Zhou Guanyu. The Chinese driver was making his first-ever Q3 appearance but will be investigated after the session for an infringement at Turn 14. Valtteri Bottas was 11th, ahead of the Williams of Alex Albon, then Sergio Perez - who crashed his Red Bull out of Q2, bringing out red flags - ahead of Lando Norris, the Briton experiencing a power unit issue.

Leclerc was P15 but will fall back with his penalty, promoting Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, and Nicholas Latifi, who all dropped out in Q1. Yuki Tsunoda will bring up the rear of the field, having also taken engine penalties for power unit changes.

