Left Menu

Looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season: Neeraj Chopra shares tweet after winning gold in Kuortane Games

The 24-year-old Chopra slipped after his third attempt in Kuortane on Saturday. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:11 IST
Looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season: Neeraj Chopra shares tweet after winning gold in Kuortane Games
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/Neeraj Chopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

After clinching a gold medal in the 2022 Kuortane Games on Saturday, Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra said he is looking forward to kicking off his Diamond League season in Stockholm on June 30 despite enduring a nasty fall during his third attempt in the competition. The 24-year-old Chopra slipped after his third attempt in Kuortane on Saturday. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions.

Chopra took to his Twitter and posted a video of himself and wrote, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALANon the 30th. Thank you for all the messages and support." The conditions were dangerous, with a tricky run-up due to the rains. He lost his balance after throwing the spear during his third try. He took a bad fall while his left shoulder hit the turf.

However, Chopra won the tournament with his opening throw. He only had three tries, the same as the second-place Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad who settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m. Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m. Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022