Left Menu

Cricket-India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:50 IST
Cricket-India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport
  • Country:
  • India

India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart. But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022