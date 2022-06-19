Sports News Roundup: Cardinals wallop Red Sox; Liverpool sign defender Ramsay from Aberdeen and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title, sounds Wimbledon warning

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz showed his Wimbledon credentials on Sunday, hammering world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 to win the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament in Halle, Germany. World number 12 Hurkacz defeated Medvedev and Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and showed he will once again be a force to reckon with when the Championships kick off on June 27.

Swimming-American Huske powers to 100m butterfly gold at world championships

American Torri Huske nearly broke the women's 100m butterfly world record at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Sunday while Nicolo Martinenghi became the first Italian to win the 100 metre breaststroke gold. Huske looked well set to break the world record in the final 50m but finished with a time of 55.64 seconds - just 0.16 seconds shy.

Swimming body votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's competition

Swimming's world governing body FINA on Sunday voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. Transgender rights has become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

Tennis-Brazil's Haddad Maia wins Birmingham title

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a second WTA title in two weeks as China's Shuai Zhang retired injured in Sunday's final at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. After rain washed out Saturday's semi-finals both players had to play twice in a day with Haddad Maia beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 2-6 6-4 while Zhang edged out another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, in a third set tiebreak.

Athletics-British Olympic champion Kelly Holmes comes out as gay

Britain's double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes has revealed she is gay, saying she was nervous and excited about coming out in a move that could have saved her years of heartache. The 52-year-old, who won gold in the 800 and 1,500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, said on Saturday she had known she was gay since she was 17.

Tennis-Dominant Berrettini wins second straight Queen's title

Italian Matteo Berrettini retained his title at the Queen's Club Championships with a 7-5 6-4 defeat of Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Sunday, as the world number 10 gave himself the perfect launch pad into Wimbledon. Berrettini had too much firepower for unseeded Krajinovic, who has now lost all five of his Tour-level finals.

Golf-U.S. Open set for wild finish at chilly Brookline

The stage is set for a wild U.S. Open finish with Jon Rahm's bid for a repeat title one of many riveting storylines going into the final round on Sunday where unseasonably cold and windy conditions are in store. Rahm, who is one shot back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, is scheduled to set off in the penultimate pairing alongside New England native Keegan Bradley at 2:34 p.m. ET (1834 GMT) at The Country Club outside Boston.

Tennis-Jabeur wins Berlin title after Bencic retires injured

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur won the second grasscourt title of her career after reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic was forced to retire injured in the final of the Berlin Open on Sunday. Top seed Jabeur took the opening set 6-3, while Bencic injured her ankle in the final game. The Swiss attempted to soldier on but was eventually forced to retire with Jabeur leading 2-1 in the second.

MLB roundup: Cardinals wallop Red Sox

Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer, and Nolan Gorman and Tyler O'Neill each added a solo shot to fuel the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. St. Louis' Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each had two-run singles and Arenado added an RBI single during a six-run sixth inning. Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner each had an RBI double, and Harrison Bader and O'Neill each had three hits to help the Cardinals snap a two-game losing skid.

Soccer-Liverpool sign defender Ramsay from Aberdeen

Liverpool have signed defender Calvin Ramsay from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Premier League club said on Sunday. British media reported that Liverpool paid Aberdeen 4.5 million pounds ($5.50 million) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old right back.

