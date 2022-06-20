Left Menu

Golf-Fitzpatrick wins U.S. Open for maiden major title

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston by one shot over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Fitzpatrick, who began the day in a share of the lead with playing partner Zalatoris and one shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm, shot a closing two-under-par 68 that left him at six under on the week at the year's third major.

