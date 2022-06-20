Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Canadian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ninth race of the 22 round season. Teams in championship order: RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez retired)

Verstappen started on pole position, pitted twice and took his sixth win of the season, first in Canada and career 26th. The victory was Red Bull's sixth in a row and he did it with a broken radio. Perez started 13th and retired on lap eight with a gearbox failure. It was his first blank since the opener in Bahrain but he stays second, 46 points behind Verstappen. FERRARI (Carlos Sainz 2, Charles Leclerc 5)

Sainz led after Verstappen pitted in the first virtual safety car (VSC) period on lap nine. He pitted again during the second VSC on lap 19. The late safety car on lap 48 put him back in contention, chasing Verstappen to the finish on fresh tyres and setting the fastest lap. Leclerc started 19th after engine penalties and worked through the field on a one-stop strategy. Ferrari closed the gap at the top to 76 points from 80. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, George Russell 4)

Hamilton started fourth on the grid, stopped on lap nine and again on lap 44 for a surprise first podium since Bahrain. He made contact with Magnussen on the opening lap, without damage. It was the first time since March he finished ahead of Russell, who started eighth. MCLAREN (Daniel Ricciardo 11, Lando Norris 15)

No points for McLaren, who remained fourth overall and eight clear of Alpine. Norris started 14th but collected a five second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Ricciardo was ninth on the grid. Both pitted on lap 19 and 49. ALPINE (Esteban Ocon 6, Fernando Alonso 9)

Alonso started alongside Verstappen, his first front row since 2012 when he was at Ferrari, and finished seventh before a five second penalty for weaving while defending against Bottas demoted the Spaniard to ninth. Alonso also had a suspected air leak. Ocon started seventh and helped Alonso stay ahead of Bottas with an aerodynamic tow in the final laps. ALFA ROMEO (Valtteri Bottas 7, Guanyu Zhou 8)

Both drivers moved up after Alonso's penalty. The result was Zhou's best so far and his second scoring finish of the season, keeping the team six points behind Alpine. ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 14, Yuki Tsunoda retired)

Tsunoda started last due to a power unit change and brought out the safety car on lap 48 when he pushed too hard at the pit lane exit and ended up in the wall. Gasly pitted on lap five but his car was lacking grip and sliding around. ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 10, Sebastian Vettel 12)

Stroll started 17th on a one-stop strategy, with a very long first stint on the hard tyres. He then passed Ricciardo for the final point. Vettel started 16th and stopped twice, letting Stroll through to attack Ricciardo. HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 17, Mick Schumacher retired)

What had started out so promisingly ended with nothing. Magnussen started fifth and Schumacher sixth but the latter's hopes of his first points vanished when he retired with a power unit problem on lap 19. Magnussen's race was compromised by the collision with Hamilton and having to pit for a new front wing. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 13, Nicholas Latifi 16)

Albon started 12th. Latifi 18th

