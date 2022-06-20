Left Menu

Cycling-Thomas ready to grab his chance at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas said he is ready to help one of his Ineos Grenadiers team mates win the Tour de France next month, though if a chance to claim victory comes the Welshman's way he does not intend to pass it up.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 09:23 IST
Cycling-Thomas ready to grab his chance at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas said he is ready to help one of his Ineos Grenadiers team mates win the Tour de France next month, though if a chance to claim victory comes the Welshman's way he does not intend to pass it up. The 36-year-old, who won the Tour de France in 2018, became the first Briton to win the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, finishing three seconds behind stage winner Remco Evenepoel to leapfrog Sergio Higuita in the overall standings and claim victory.

While the race was severely impacted by COVID-19, the win marks a turnaround in fortunes for Thomas, who was left thinking he had "done something wrong in a previous life" after crashes at the Tokyo Olympics and Tour de France last year. "From the Tour (de France) last year to the end of the season was ... probably one of the hardest periods of my career," Thomas said.

"This year I started slightly on the back foot but I've really enjoyed the racing and being with the younger guys in the team and building up. "I just want to go (to the Tour de France) and race hard and do what I can. We've got two other leaders in the team and whether I can stay up on GC (general classification) for a while to play another card, or go for stages, or help other guys, whatever.

"I'm just happy to do whatever. Take my chance for sure if it comes, help the boys if I have to."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022