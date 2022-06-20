Left Menu

WI pacer Kemar Roach equals Michael Holding's Test wickets tally

Roach achieved this feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, where he scalped a total of 7 wickets in both the innings.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:23 IST
WI pacer Kemar Roach equals Michael Holding's Test wickets tally
Windies pacer Kemar Roach (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach on Sunday scalped his 249th wicket and equalled the Test wicket tally of the former pacer Michael Holding. Roach achieved this feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, where he scalped a total of 7 wickets in both the innings. The pacer now stands at the seventh spot on the list of highest Test wicket-takers of West Indies.

Former pacer Michael Holding stands at number six due to a better economy rate than Roach. The first on the list is Courtney Andrew Walsh, with a total of 519 wickets. "It's a great feeling, I am a person of stats. To be up there with the legends puts me in the bracket as well," said Roach after the first Test against Bangladesh ended.

Roach and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shined for West Indies, helping them seal a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. It was a memorable outing for the Windies, outplaying Bangladesh in all departments. With this win, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

"We had to be patient. The pitch played better and the ball got softer. We did well the second new ball, the supporting guys were fantastic. It's a good performance because we won the game as well, definitely in the top five," said Roach. Chasing a target of 84, Windies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer for single-digit scores in the second over. All-rounder Nkrumah Bonner was dismissed next for a duck, sinking WI to 9/3.

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood took control of the West Indies innings next. The duo ensured that their side achieved the target without any further hiccup by seven wickets. Campbell finished with an unbeaten 58 while Blackwood with 26. Both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test of the two-match series, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022