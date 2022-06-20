Left Menu

Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:05 IST
The Asian Champions League playoffs in the eastern zone are set to be staged in Japan in August.

The Asian Football Confederation on Monday said the Round of 16 matches would be played on Aug. 18 and 19, the quarterfinals on Aug. 22, and the semifinals on Aug. 25.

Saitama will host the Round of 16 matches with Daegu FC against South Korean rival and two-time champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, BG Pathum United of Thailand against Hong Kong-based Kitchee SC, Vissel Kobe against Yokohama F Marinos in an all-Japan match, and Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia taking on two-time ACL winners Urawa Red Diamonds.

The western zone knockout stages will be held Feb. 3-10 next year at a central venue. The winners of the eastern and western zones will meet in a home-and-away finals series on Feb. 19 and 26.

The AFC took the decision in January to revise the dates of the continental club championship because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in some countries and the scheduling of the Nov. 21—Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar.

